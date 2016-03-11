I catch up one-on-one with Miller just over a week later. Her March forecasts came out yesterday and she’s exhausted, she tells me, which makes sense given that each month, she writes a full novel’s worth of words (typically between 30,000 and 48,000 of them, to be precise — and this is a precise woman). Each forecast takes about seven hours to write, except for Libra, who, she explains, has “recently been going through so much pain” that it’s been taking “takes 10 times as long.”



The consummate New Yorker, “I’d leave a man before I left Manhattan,” she says, totally deadpan. Miller reveals that she gets some of her best writing done at — wait for it — Dunkin’ Donuts. “They have excellent Wi-Fi, and at the one I go to on the Upper East Side, there’s an outdoor area and a little fountain. You’d think you were at the Four Seasons,” she laughs.



Miller majored in business at NYU, then represented commercial photographers for advertising campaigns. And she was good at it, she tells me, before listing many of the high-powered campaigns she brought to life. Astrology was a hobby: She’d calculate charts for friends as gifts. In 1995, after many of them urged her to take the charts to a wider audience, she began Astrology Zone. Now, she has columns in eight international magazines, two best-selling apps, video partnerships with Glamour magazine and Deepak Chopra, and fans among the glitterati. (One of Miller's many endearing qualities is the obvious delight she takes in her celebrity friends — Pharrell Williams is “so nice, and loves astrology,” she says. She’s thrilled that Robert Verdi was in attendance at her talk.) It is safe to say her star is in the ascendant.



And what does she make of this phenomenal success?



“I’m just a hard-working astrologer who does a lot of math and likes to write it down,” she answers modestly. “My readers are my boss.”



It is this relationship with her fans that sets her apart, she says. It’s certainly the genesis of the famous level of detail in her forecasts, her desire to reach each of her readers with the minutia she believes they deserve. But it’s also a relationship that carries a heavy weight of expectation. Over the last two years, Miller has battled various illnesses, and a small group of haters seemingly took advantage of her vulnerability. In 2014, an “Abandoned by Susan Miller” page was set up on Facebook (the group's name has been changed, and it's now private). What Miller describes as "a flash mob of haters" intentionally drove her App Store rating down after her pricing increased, she explains. And she received, she says sadly, many angry emails.

