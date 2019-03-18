Story from Food & Drinks

From Pizza To Cereal, Here's What To Eat Based On Your Astrological Sign

Michelle Santiago Cortés
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Illustration by Janet Sung
As the old saying goes, you are what you eat. The contents of your fridge are so personal they might even be able to replace a traditional dating profile. And don't get us started on coffee orders: Is that an oat milk latte in your hand? You're definitely active on social media. Did you just order Starbucks's new Cloud Frappuccino? You're probably an Ariana Grande fan.
But you are also your Sun sign — if you're a fan of horoscopes, that is. Birth charts are a language and if you're fluent, they can help you figure out what's on your astrological menu. That's why we've combined everything we know about food with everything we know about astrology to bring you the ultimate guide to the signs as foods.
Related Stories
Your Spring Cleaning Guide, According To Your Sign
Your Zodiac Sign As A Lunch-Packing Container
How To Meal Prep According To Your Horoscope

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series