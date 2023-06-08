As a queer, androgynous person, wedding guest shopping is difficult for me; I haven’t worn a dress once in the last five years, but I also don’t love a traditional pantsuit. But with weddings in full swing this summer (I have eight!!), I need more special occasion looks than ever before.
Over the years, I’ve found my happy medium with jumpsuits, but they are increasingly difficult to find in styles that feel wedding-appropriate, especially for black-tie affairs. And don’t get me started on finding a bridesmaid jumpsuit, which I've also extensively searched for this year. The options are few and far between, and the better of the bunch can be quite pricey. Sure, you can always rent a piece — I personally plan to at least a few times this year — but nothing beats having a few solid options that live permanently in your closet.
I was recently in a wedding and, to my surprise, ended up going with a pleated maxi (the first dress I’ve loved since my early 20s!!). That said, along the way, I scoured every corner of the internet for wedding guest jumpsuits ranging from colorful and casual to black tie formal to wear for the other seven.
Ahead, find my favorite jumpsuit picks for the wedding season, chosen specifically to work for many seasons to come.
This high-neck, open-back style is my go-to for black-tie weddings. Thanks to the timeless color, it can easily be dressed up with a statement necklace and a good set of heels. Bonus: It looks great with a blazer for cooler evenings.
Of the ASOS bridesmaid collection, this jumpsuit is by far my favorite. It’s a flattering shape, and the wrap detail adds a touch of interest to the solid-color style (usually a must for bridesmaids).
One of the very first jumpsuits I bought for a wedding, this style from Lulu’s is also the most affordable on the list. I especially love how the leg-slit detail lends itself to a fun shoe.
Non-boring solid colorful jumpsuits are unicorns in the wedding guest space. This one would look great on a bridesmaid but would also work well for a spring wedding guest. I’m also obsessed with the matching blazer.
I’m a sucker for pleats for the way they add an elevated look to any wedding outfit. I also love that this jumpsuit comes in cream for an all-white wedding, or a rehearsal dinner or an engagement shoot outfit for the bride.
Speaking of pleats, if this jumpsuit had come in a light blue or pale green, I would have worn it to the wedding I was a bridesmaid in. While it didn’t fit into my friend’s color scheme, this style is still sitting in my cart.
Super simple and at an excellent price, this mint green-colored look is perfect for a summer wedding.
I love this jumpsuit because it’s extremely versatile, ensuring that you will wear it again unlike some of the other bridesmaid styles. Perfect for a fall or winter wedding, this jumpsuit could easily double as holiday partywear.
If you’re a bride choosing jumpsuits for your bridal party, look no further than Birdy Grey’s convertible jumpsuit. With its multiple silhouettes, it’s a great way to have your bridesmaids match without being too uniform. Plus, the Birdy Grey colors are gorgeous.
You can’t go wrong with a classic black-and-white moment. I’m especially drawn to the slightly open back and wide leg of this style.
This jumpsuit is straight-up sexy. The red color, the neckline, and the thickness of the material make it a perfect choice for a fall or winter wedding. It could also easily be worn again to everything from holiday parties to work events.
Trust me: A jumpsuit with a good sleeve is rare. I love the detail of this Nobody’s Child number featuring a puff sleeve and open back. One thing to note — this ships from the UK (and returns aren’t free), so make sure to double-check your measurements before buying.
I’m absolutely in love with the color of this jumpsuit. The soft pink is so good for so many occasions and the tie-front gives it an interesting pop without being too loud. This would be great for a less formal wedding.
Nothing screams androgynous and hot quite like a tuxedo jumpsuit. I’m partial to the black (which is only available in a few sizes), but the coral screams summer wedding guest. This could also be a great choice if you’re officiating a wedding — it’s sleek and formal without being distracting.
I regularly salivate over this jumpsuit. It’s definitely a splurge, but the metallic color, the pleats, and that back detail are simply to die for.
I am in love with the cut of this jumpsuit. The plunging neckline is deliciously flattering, and the zipper (no buttons!!!) means bathroom trips are much more doable. I honestly considered giving up my wedding dress for the white version of this jumpsuit, and may still grab it for my rehearsal dinner.