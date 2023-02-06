Finally: An Acne-Clearing Serum That Doesn’t Dry My Skin

According to the directions, you have to shake the serum before dispensing — I’m assuming this is because the product can separate if left alone. I used about three to four pumps for my whole face and applied it right after washing my face in the morning. There was no noticeable scent, and the texture was milky and lightweight. Despite it being a "crème-serum," it didn't feel heavy at all, and absorbed pretty quickly, leaving a dewy finish.