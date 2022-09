After applying my morning skincare and sunscreen, I applied a pea-sized amount of Peace Out’s Instant Pore Perfector , which was a light greenish-beige color. The product is meant to minimize enlarged pores and tone down redness, which I tend to have around my T-zone. It had a dryish, silky texture that glided like butter on my skin. Once applied, it disappeared into my olive complexion without a trace, leaving behind a softer, smoother surface, ideal for foundation and concealer (or nothing!). Unlike other mattifying primers, it didn’t render my skin completely shine-free. Instead, my face looked subtly more even in tone, and my slickest areas — forehead, nose, chin — were only slightly dimmed in shine. In other words, Instant Pore Perfector did exactly what it claimed it would, without eliminating every trace of my skin’s natural glow . (It’s silicone-free, so it doesn’t work like some of the more slippery, clear primers on the market.) Plus, I liked that I could reapply it during the day to refresh and softly mattify mid-day greasiness.