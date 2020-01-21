Vanderpump Rules season eight kicked off with a bang last week, and we found our favorite first family of West Hollywood happily nested in Valley Village. There was also a crying Scheana, Tom Schwartz in a t-shirt dress, and some fresh meat named Max Boyens. And if the season trailer is any indication, there's a lot more excitement to come.
The highlights: many alcohol-fueled spats, a booze cruise, the wedding of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, and Tom Sandoval getting arrested. And that's just a minute-long clip. What other storms will hit Bravo's first family this season?
What we do know is that, since the show's inaugural season in 2013, the SURvers' stars have been on the rise — and so too have their bank accounts. So who is the richest? Ahead, we break down how much money each Vanderpump Rules star is worth.