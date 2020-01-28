But there'll be no need for present drama in 2020, because we’ve got the dude-approved goods lined up right here to save you from last-minute gifting fiascos. Scroll on for our curated hit-list of creative gadgets to unique fashion finds and sleek grooming products that your main man (whether friend, family member or S.O.) will adore. And for those who are opting out of V-Day altogether, the 20 stylish finds ahead are all still single-and-fabulous-approved.