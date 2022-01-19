At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Valentine’s Day can befuddle the best of us. On top of the whole holiday serving as a dedicated relationship reminder (aka whether we have one or not), there’s an added tricky-gifting component too. It's a February 14 shopping tradition that can become even further complicated when the Y-chromosomes in our lives aren't longing for standard floral arrangements or heart-shaped chocolate boxes.
But! There's no need for present drama in 2022 because we’ve got the dude-approved goods lined up right here to save you from last-minute gifting fiascos. Scroll on for our curated hit-list of creative gadgets to unique fashion finds and very cool grooming products that your main man (whether best bud, family member or partner for life) will adore. And for those who are opting out of V-Day altogether, the 20 finds ahead are all still single-and-fabulous-approved.