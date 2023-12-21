Your 2024 Love & Sex Horoscope Is Here & It’s All About To Get Hot

Once Mars enters your sign on 29th April (and remains there until 9th June), you’ll feel quite turned on sexually, and by life in general. You may have very invigorating sexual experiences during this six-week transit, particularly because Venus, the Planet of Love, will be in its home sign of Taurus for most of this transit. Venus and Mars feel good when they’re in their home signs, so you’ll be feeling yourself (even more than usual). Use this attention wisely, because you could end up leading people on just because you enjoy their attention, and this could end up hurting both you and others in the end. Only flirt or make moves on people you genuinely want to be with, and if it’s a short-term hookup that you’re seeking, the key is to be transparent and honest about your intentions. The same goes for if you’re seeking something serious — make your desires clear from the get-go and avoid playing mind games to get what you want.