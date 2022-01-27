Depending on your partner, the act of talking about the relationship itself might not be something that comes easily. While these decks are ultimately supposed to be a fun, modern way to spark meaningful conversations, the truth is that it can be very vulnerable to answer these — especially if there is past trauma in the relationship. That's not to say that there aren't any fun, sexy questions in the mix — "Describe our first kiss" brought some of the best memories we've shared — but it's definitely something to keep in mind before diving in. As an avid journaler and professional over-sharer, I've always felt comfortable expressing my emotions. My more mercurial partner, on the other hand, is generally more guarded with his feelings — and, therefore, can struggle with being candid. In the end, playing both card games encouraged him to come out of his intimacy shell in a way that was both surprising and very meaningful.



At $25 per deck, this is already something I'm planning on gifting to my friends in various stages of coupledom — I bet the Date Deck would be perfect via FaceTime and Zoom, or for keeping on a coffee table to get to know someone new IRL.