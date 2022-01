With how #rough the dating scene is in the post-COVID-era of numerous apps and swipeable strangers, I'm not exactly envious of the single life right now. But, speaking as someone who's in a long-term relationship, being boo'd up isn't 24/7 bliss. Although I'm incredibly grateful to have found a partner who I'm head over heels for, after 6+ years, any couple can start to settle into a comfort-first routine when the chills and thrills of new love wear off. Since keeping the proverbial passion flame lit post-honeymoon phase is a dynamic pursuit, I'm constantly on the hunt for joint activities that will strengthen our bond and bring us closer. (Can you tell that I'm a Virgo who takes self-improvement maybe a little too seriously?) Luckily, my day job grants me the perks to test out some pretty awesome stuff — like whenpopped onto my radar and I was offered the chance to test it out IRL with my S.O.You may remember BestSelf from fellow Shopping Team star Mercedes' review of the brand's 2022 journal-planner hybrid . With their glowing endorsement, I was even more amped up when the brand graciously sent me both its Intimacy and Relationship Decks — aka card games featuring 150 prompts that are designed to spark meaningful conversations with your partner. (There's also a 50-question Date Deck , which looks très fun for mingling singles.) Keep reading for my full review of both decks. Spoiler alert: they could be the best couples gift ever — second to a romantic vacation, of course. Oh, and we also scored youboth card collections with our exclusive promo code