All The Best Brands Hiding In Urban Outfitters’ Sale Section

Urban Outfitters has been a longtime go-to for everything, from all things Y2K fashion to sex toys to beauty products. But, if you’ve ever shopped the retailer’s sale section (which, if you’re lucky, is also occasionally discounted further), you’ll be surprised to see some pretty notable names in the mix. But unless you know exactly what you’re looking for, you can end up spending a lot of time scrolling through pages upon pages of deals, and by the time you land on a gem? They’re sold out in your size. It’s a tale as old as time, really.
But because we’re your online shopping experts, we’ve combed through UO’s massive sale section to bring you some of the can’t-miss names hiding in plain sight: There are UO-classic brands like Dickies, Converse, and Ugg but also insider-beloved brands like Juicy Couture, LoveShackFancy, and Lisa Says Gah that are true diamonds in the rough. Keep clicking to shop our vetted faves.
But because we’re your online shopping experts, we’ve combed through UO’s massive sale section to bring you some of the can’t-miss names hiding in plain sight: There are UO-classic brands like Dickies, Converse, and Ugg but also insider-beloved brands like Juicy Couture, LoveShackFancy, and Lisa Says Gah that are true diamonds in the rough. Keep clicking to shop our vetted faves.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.