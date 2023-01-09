If Urban Outfitters is known for one thing, it's the aesthetic. Every time we browse the store, we're shocked and delighted by the perfectly curated blend of kitsch and style (seriously, who else could revive Polaroids and lava lamps) that feels like we've stepped into our Pinterest inspo boards. It's no wonder that UO has been able to expand seamlessly from clothes and accessories into furniture, home decor, and even beauty. So when we found out that Urban has expanded its off-beat brand into sexual wellness products, it totally made sense. Yes, it's true: Urban Outfitters now sells some of the best sex toys on the market, and, like everything the retailer has to offer, they are cute. From TikTok viral suction vibrators in mint green to artfully chic clitoral stimulators in a rainbow of patterns and colors, UO has stocked the best-of-the-best sex toys from highly-acclaimed brands we love like Unbound Babes, Maude, and Lelo. Not only are the toys all highly rated and best-selling, but the inventory has been expertly curated to give the new line a totally distinct and stylish flair that only Urban can provide.
On top of the cute AF sex toys, the retailer also has a wide array of sex accouterments including lubricants, arousal oils, libido supplements, and everything else under the sun to help make your body feel extra tingly. And like everything at UO, everything is pleasantly affordable. Whether you're brand new to the world of sex toys or a practiced pro, you're going to want to explore this trendy array of colorful sex toys, which look just as good as they feel. Below, explore the seven best sex toys you can grab from Urban Outfitters right now that are totally worth it for the aesthetic.
This clitoral suction OG is one of the hardest-working vibrators out there. Using Lelo's patented smart tech, Sona uses eight different intensities of sonic waves to stimulate deep into your clit, giving you toe-curling orgasms for days. The super smooth silicone toy comes in a bubblegum pink that will goes perfectly with the revival of Y2K style.
Puff's reputation precedes her, and with good reason. Boasting over 20,000 five-star reviews, this suction vibrator has made waves with her multi-level intensities that take people to new heights, all while looking totes adorbs. If you're a fan of Puff's eye-catching color scheme but find yourself in need of some internal stimulation (as we are wont to do!), check out her similarly styled sister—Unbound's rabbit vibrator, Clutch.
Aptly named, Smile Makers' super cute vibrators bring smiles to our faces with their off-beat shapes and personalities (check out the line's French Lover and Surfer, too!) without compromising on pleasure. This suction vibrator might look like a pretty delicate flower, but its mouth is customizable to best fit your clit and give you knock-down, drag-out orgasms that are anything but demure.
The aesthetic appeal of Maude's sex toys has been espoused a few times over here at R29, so it's no wonder that UO has not one, not two, but three of the uber-chic vibrators in its stock (shout out to Vibe and Cone!). More than just its sleek, modern-art-inspired appearance, the three-speed vibe gets the job done (and I have the in-depth TMI review to prove it!)—and is impossibly gorg.
Womanizer is known for being one of the early pioneers of suction vibrators, with many of its higher-tech models costing upwards of $200. If you're not quite ready for that kind of vibrator investment, check out this no-frills, palm-sized model, available in tranquil aqua and using the same cutting-edge technology.
Grab your stoner pal something they really want this year: a kitschy weed-printed bullet, designed to feel just as good as it looks. Its ten speeds are totally usable underwater, and it's compact enough to use on the go. Oh, it's also available in a larger size with butterfly print for those who lean more toward Lisa Frank than Mary J. The price is right enough to stock up on both of them.
No, it's not fancy French perfume hiding in this small glass bottle — but it sure looks like it. Überlube's best-selling silicone-based lubricant (which boasts over 25k five-star reviews on Amazon) will fit right in on your vanity among high-end perfumes, lotions, and oils. Or keep it out on your nightstand for the easiest access. No one will ever bat an eye.
