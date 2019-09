We Tried Urban Decay's Cherry Holiday Products — & Here's What We Thought

But Naked Cherry is back just in time for the holidays with a few friends. The lineup is called Merry Cherry Bright , and it's a curated selection of products available right in time for the gift-giving season. Aside from the restocked palette, there are new products, including a blush-highlighter palette, three lipsticks, two lip liners, two eyeliners, and a cherry-scented version of the cult-favorite All Nighter setting spray . Can't decide which one to grab for a gift (or yourself)? There's also a Naked Cherry vault with most of the products wrapped in one $100 set.