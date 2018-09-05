The Unlikely Nail Trend That's All Over Instagram For Fall

For centuries, cherries have been so much more than just a fleshy stone fruit that just so happen to be the perfect topper for a Shirley Temple. Although the noun itself is widely used as slang to describe the female anatomy in popular culture today, its colloquial origins can be traced all the way back to a 1655 erotic novel, which specifically calls out the uncanny resemblance between the shape of the fruit to genitalia.
But that was 363 years ago. Yes, the cherry is still often used as a symbol of virginity, but the fruity image itself is coming into a renaissance of sorts that may, or may not, have anything to do with sex at all. Check Instagram and you'll see that, right now, the cherry is the center of tons of beauty trends, including nail art. Whether it's an accent nail featuring the fruit, or a bright red polish covering every finger, this is one fad you won't want to miss for fall.
Need some inspiration? Click ahead for our favorite cherry manicures.