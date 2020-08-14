20 Underwire Swimsuits To Add To Your Rotation

Cozy clothing is having a moment in fashion, from sneakers and sweatsuits to flared leggings and bralettes. When you're dressing for comfort, it can be tempting to write off structured pieces like underwire swimsuits. But for those busty gals out there, an underwire can be a lifesaver. It's 10000% certified to keep your ladies in place, whether you're fighting waves on the beach or just soaking up the sun in isolation on your roof.
It's also more stylish and versatile than you think. Although the silhouette is inherently feminine and easy to mistake as just another bra, brands have been adding underwire to their sporty and minimal bikinis as well. With summertime nearing its end, there are only a few weeks left to get the most of swim season. Do so in style with a trusty underwire bikini (or maillot).
Click through for the 20 underwire swimsuits that we can't wait to wear.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.