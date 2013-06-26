After years of sourcing vintage and lending to designers for inspiration, sisters Celeste and Satu Greenberg set out to design their own jewelry collection in 2007, and did so the way most designers do — by outsourcing the production to China.
So, when the president of the Accessories Council approached the sisters with a 'Made in the U.S.A.' initiative and challenged them to create a couple pieces locally, they were intrigued. Armed with a list of Rhode Island manufacturers, Celeste and Satu accepted the challenge and successfully produced about 30% of the Tuleste Fall '12 collection locally. The Greenberg sisters had been converted, and by fall '13, 100% of the Tuleste collection was being produced in Rhode Island.
So, besides the fact that every Tuleste piece is just plain rad, it's also made in the U.S.A., in environmentally friendly facilities. Pretty cool, right? We obviously thought so and couldn't wait to sit down with the Celeste and Satu Greenberg to get the inside scoop on their Rhode Island jewelry-making adventures.
Photo: Courtesy of Tuleste