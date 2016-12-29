Skip navigation!
Amanda Keiser
Styling Tips
5 Unexpected Holiday Party Outfits To Get You Through 2016
Amanda Keiser
Dec 29, 2016
Jewelry
The Secret To Spring's Coolest Statement Jewels? Pastels!
Amanda Keiser
Feb 23, 2014
Designers
Clear Your Closets — Cynthia Rowley's Got A New Crop Of Dream Dresses
Amanda Keiser
Feb 22, 2014
Spring Fashion
Why Our Rebecca Minkoff Obsession Isn't Just About Accessories An...
You may have become so accustomed to scoping out Rebecca Minkoff's cult-obsessed accessories that you've missed her seriously covet-worthy ready-to-wear
by
Amanda Keiser
Spring Fashion
8 Spring Styles Bringing Boat Shoes Back
Is it just us, or do the words "boat shoes" usually conjure images of clunky, styleless slip-ons, and the khaki shorts and nautical-themed sweatshirts
by
Amanda Keiser
Spring Fashion
Put On The Ritz: 1920s-Inspired Finds Perfect For Spring '14
Drop-waist dresses. Glitzy, deco-inspired jewelry. Printed headscarves. Just because the excitement over The Great Gatsby has died down doesn't mean we're
by
Amanda Keiser
Spring Fashion
10 New (& Fantastic) Ways To Wear Chambray
Like ankle booties or skinny jeans, the perfect chambray shirt is the kind of wardrobe-changing staple that we've come to rely on on the daily. Seriously,
by
Amanda Keiser
Spring Fashion
11 Killer Spring Booties Under $100
Are you ready for spring? More importantly, is your shoe collection? With the nonstop barrage of winter weather we've been having, we wouldn't be
by
Amanda Keiser
Spring Fashion
Ultra-Chic Wellies To Help Kick Your Snow Boots To The Curb
Yes, yes, we know. Snow is your current concern. There's slush and muck and freezing whatever everywhere. But, once the temps come up a bit, you're
by
Amanda Keiser
Spring Fashion
10 Spring Loafers Chic Enough To Kick Winter Out Of Town
We're officially into the second half of February, and you know what that means: Spring fashion is becoming a reality, not just the stuff dreams are made
by
Amanda Keiser
Women's Fashion
Stop Sweating Swimsuit Season & Score A Top-Notch Tankini
Whether you enjoyed a few-too-many holiday confections (hey, who didn't?), are blinded by the sight of your own pasty skin, or just prefer to maintain a
by
Amanda Keiser
Dresses
10 Gorgeous Lace Dresses That'll Help You Pretend It's Spring
If there's any wardrobe piece that epitomizes fresh, spring style, it's a lace dress. And, if there was ever a time we needed an escape to next season, it
by
Amanda Keiser
Women's Fashion
One-Piece Wonders: 12 Jumpsuits That Just Make Life Easier
Besides being ultra-chic and inarguably on-trend, a jumpsuit is one of the easiest, most hassle-free wardrobe options out there. Think about it — if you
by
Amanda Keiser
Home
In Living Color: 13 Bright Home Accents That'll Transform Your Space
Whether you've been living in a sea of grays and whites for the past two months (snow! sleet! slush!), or you've just got a case of the home-decor blahs,
by
Amanda Keiser
Spring Fashion
11 Pretty Midis That'll Take Your Skirt Style To The Next Level
At this point, it goes without saying that we're huge fans of the midi-skirt. A-line or pencil, printed or solid, this universally flattering length is
by
Amanda Keiser
Spring Fashion
11 Sheer Styles To Ease Into Skin-Baring Season
We're almost halfway through February (we can do this!). Before you know it, the weather will be calling for crop tops and short shorts, not turtlenecks
by
Amanda Keiser
Spring Fashion
Bikini Break! 13 Beauties To Get You Pumped For Summer
Let's pretend. It's a balmy 85 degrees outside. You have the day off. The beach is practically calling your name. Yes, we know this sounds like a fantasy
by
Amanda Keiser
Home
10 Kick-Ass Cards Your Bestie Will Love (V-Day Or Not)
If you've managed to miss all of the pink and red crepe-paper hearts dangling from the ceilings of every drugstore, supermarket, and mall in the country,
by
Amanda Keiser
Women's Fashion
13 Ultra-Chic Flats We'll Be Wearing The Second The Snow Melts
Amid this season's pervasive snow and slush, it's become nearly impossible to imagine venturing out in anything other than all-weather footwear. But,
by
Amanda Keiser
Shopping
Stunning Wedding Accessories You Can Wear Long After The Big Day
The venue is booked. You and your fiancé still like each other. You've found that totally you bridal look. Yes, after months of arduous planning, your
by
Amanda Keiser
Dresses
12 Totally Wearable Sequin Dresses — No Gala Necessary
Don't get us wrong — we're always up for a touch of glitz. Sadly, your average sequin dress can conjure gaudy impracticality that's better suited for
by
Amanda Keiser
Women's Fashion
13 Ways To Make Those Inevitable Sneaker Days So Much More Chic
Maybe you wore those sky-high stilettos for eight hours too long yesterday, or perhaps you just woke up on the sporty side of the bed. Regardless, you're
by
Amanda Keiser
Bags
11 Grown-Up Backpacks We're Crushing On Like Schoolgirls
Remember when your backpack was your whole world? Months before the first day of school, you'd begin the arduous task of deciding the style that would
by
Amanda Keiser
Jewelry
Lighten Up! 12 Of The Loveliest, Daintiest Bracelets We've Seen
With our wardrobe getting heavier by the day — wools and boots and puffers, oh my! — we're definitely feeling the need to introduce something a little
by
Amanda Keiser
Heels
11 Stunning New Replacements For Your Tired Black Pumps
A good set of black pumps is like your favorite pair of jeans or that perfect LBD — you can (and do) wear them every day, with everything...until you
by
Amanda Keiser
Beauty
10 Mario Badescu Products That'll Cure Your Winter Beauty Woes TODAY
From dry, itchy skin to dull tresses, the winter season always brings its own brand of frustrating beauty woes. And, with more snow and subzero days than
by
Amanda Keiser
Heels
Smoldering Booties To Warm Up Those Cold Tootsies
With all the flannel-lined galoshes and sturdy, treaded boots we've seen on the streets lately, sexy isn't exactly the first word that comes to mind when
by
Amanda Keiser
Bags
Satchel Up! 10 Stunning Schleppers For Work & Weekend
Sometimes, nothing makes us happier than a brand-new bag. You know that feeling when you take your beloved purchase home for the very first time? You
by
Amanda Keiser
Jewelry
Linked In: The Ultra-Versatile Accessory Your Wardrobe's Been Mis...
If you're anything like us, when it comes to choosing your neck adornment for the day, you find yourself alternating between two extremes: the bold,
by
Amanda Keiser
Fashion
13 Ways To Make Turtlenecks Look Good —
Real
Good
When it comes to keeping warm in inexplicably cold weather (what did we do to deserve this?), there are certain wardrobe choices that can make all the
by
Amanda Keiser
