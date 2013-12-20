Whether you simply don't have time to change your carryall between a gift-swap luncheon and swanky cocktails with your S.O. or you just want to wear your New Year's Eve clutch to brunch the next day, a chic, day-to-night handbag is a holiday-season game changer. And, yes, they do exist.
From metallic sheens to classic leopard prints to stripes and luxe-looking patents, the 16 ultra-versatile clutches we gathered will rock any event on your agenda — both fashionably and functionally (no coin-purse-sized wristlets, please!). Click through for the goods, and start planning your party-circuit wardrobe. Because now, you only need one bag to do it all.