5 Unexpected Holiday Party Outfits To Get You Through 2016

Amanda Keiser, Alyssa Coscarelli
This post was originally published on December 11, 2013.

Are you hydrated? Have you been stretching your smile muscles? How about your heels — are they worked in? Because your social endurance is about to be put to the test. It's party season, people, and between those family get-togethers, cocktails, dinner parties, day excursions, and all the rest, December's calendar can become just as jam-packed as your wish list.

And, really, how's a gal supposed to keep it all straight? It's a challenge even we struggle with. But, to make matters at least a little bit easier, we've gone ahead and planned five head-to-toe looks for every possible holiday event or activity leading up to the New Year (yep, we're sweating a little). So, sit back, relax, and click through for the lineup — all the hard work is done!

