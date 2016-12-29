This post was originally published on December 11, 2013.



Are you hydrated? Have you been stretching your smile muscles? How about your heels — are they worked in? Because your social endurance is about to be put to the test. It's party season, people, and between those family get-togethers, cocktails, dinner parties, day excursions, and all the rest, December's calendar can become just as jam-packed as your wish list.



And, really, how's a gal supposed to keep it all straight? It's a challenge even we struggle with. But, to make matters at least a little bit easier, we've gone ahead and planned five head-to-toe looks for every possible holiday event or activity leading up to the New Year (yep, we're sweating a little). So, sit back, relax, and click through for the lineup — all the hard work is done!