If you've managed to miss all of the pink and red crepe-paper hearts dangling from the ceilings of every drugstore, supermarket, and mall in the country, let us be the first to remind you: Valentine's Day is just around the corner. And, while we're not always big on the holiday hype, we can't really argue with the sentiment that it's important to show our loved ones how much we care — whether it's February 14 or just any old Tuesday.