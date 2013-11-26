A far cry from your great-aunt's favorite orthopedic pair, this season's low heels are just as chic as their towering counterparts — think printed, pointy-toed pumps; sleek snakeskin booties; and even a few showstopping, bejeweled heels. Sound like something worthy of a night filled with cocktailing, mingling, and dancing? We thought so. Click through for the full lineup — trust, your tootsies will thank you.