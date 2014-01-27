When it comes to keeping warm in inexplicably cold weather (what did we do to deserve this?), there are certain wardrobe choices that can make all the difference between being pleasantly comfortable and feeling on-the-verge-of-a-tantrum miserable. Take turtlenecks, for instance. Just that extra bit of cozy, woolly warmth around the neck can fight off some serious, game-changing chill. And, lucky for us, this full-coverage classic is one of the chicest garments on the winter racks.