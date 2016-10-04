Pull A Kate Moss & Buy A Parka This Fall

It’s not like it's ever really been out of style, but this season the humble parka has become the fashion pack’s main squeeze, lending its warm embrace to celebrities and street-style stars alike. Seen at Vetements via a genius collaboration with Canada Goose (the six-piece outerwear capsule collection will be available in November), 2016's on-trend version of the parka is oversized (naturally), heavy-duty, and brilliantly functional.
The parka has long been code for cool, but its real glam era came when Kate Moss wore one, pants-less, on the cover i-D. Shot by Craig McDean, Moss stood, back to the camera and defiant in her khaki coat, with the words "God Save the Queen" painted across it. It was iconic. Years later, she wore one for British Vogue, its oversized hood perched lightly on her head. And let's not forget everyday Kate, who wears parkas at Glastonbury over denim cutoffs, with skinny jeans to pick up her shopping, or with a leather mini coming out of Claridge's. If there's anyone who can show us how versatile (but also how stylish) a parka can be, it's Miss Moss herself.
So, where to get yours? Ahead, you'll find a wide range of styles, from delightful (but also pricey) pieces to more classic options. If you ever thought you had nothing in common with Kate Moss, think again...
