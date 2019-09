Then came the glam era of the parka, when J.Lo wore hers in the " Get Right " video, cropped to the waist and worn snugly over leather hipster leggings and a washboard stomach-baring top, trimmed with a lush thatch of fur that we can only presume to be real.But if you’re looking for the ultimate parka life hero, it has to be Kate Moss. There she is, in i-D, shot by Craig McDean, back to the camera and defiant in her khaki coat, with the words ‘god save the queen’ painted across it. Iconic. There’s also Kate on the cover of British Vogue – her favourite place to be – oversized hood perched lightly on her head back in 2008. And lest we forget everyday Kate, who wears parkas at Glasto over denim cut-offs, with skinny jeans to pick up her shopping , or coming out of Claridge's in a leather mini. The dream.So, where to get yours? Mr & Mrs Italy offer the most delightful (also pricey) styles, a particular favourite being the ever-so fluffy candy pink shearling lined number. Slightly lower down the price chain is Whistles’ Jules parka , a classic if we ever did see one. Alternatively, raid your local army surplus and feel suitably smug in your indie authenticity.