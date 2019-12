Why The Tree Of Life Symbol Makes A Thoughtful Holiday Gift

At the same time, the tree of life is also famously representative of our relationships with one another, from the arboreous ancestry diagrams of proud elementary schoolers to the recognizable logos of Mulberry and Timberland . The interwoven branches tell the story of how families grow and expand throughout generations, making it a natural choice for a brand like Mulberry whose entire identity is rooted in its British heritage. A statement shared with us from the luxury design house explains that "being a part of a close-knit family encouraged Mulberry’s founder Roger Saul to replicate this sense of community in his business — something that is still vital to us today.” The Mulberry logo, designed by Saul's very own sister, is a testament to this legacy. Inspired by the same mulberry trees that are still dotted throughout the grounds of the company's Somerset factories where it was founded in 1971, the logo visually translates the notion that Mulberry was built to last.