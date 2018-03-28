Story from TV Shows

Gilmore Girls & Golden Girls Writers Teaming Up For A New Comedy

Madison Medeiros
Writers Stan Zimmerman and James Berg are at it again. The duo, famous for their work on hits like Gilmore Girls and Golden Girls are now working on a comedy series about two gay men of a certain age and their friend's much younger lover who rescue their pal who's been living in an oppressive retirement community and bring him to their Palm Springs oasis, Variety reports.
The series, titled Silver Foxes, will be a 30-minute comedy that explores the men's friendship and, more seriously, how far too many LGBTQ+ folks feel forced to conceal their identities in fear of not being accepted when they grow older.
According to Variety, Zimmerman and Berg found inspiration for this project after watching Gen Silent, a documentary about the discrimination and bigotry that plagues far too many nursing and retirement homes across the county. Silver Foxes hopes to illuminate the many ways in which older generations can still feel liberated and, dare we say it, sensual.
The series is a slight departure for the duo, who typically write shows with strong women leads, but fans seem thrilled nonetheless.
"We are here for this!" the It Gets Better campaign tweeted to its official channel.
"Who's excited for Gilmore Boys?" another commenter wrote.
Others seem more skeptical. "You can't catch lightning in a bottle twice," one person tweeted along with a Golden Girls gif.
That kind of skepticism wasn't enough to keep some big name actors away from a table read, though. While we don't know who's been cast yet, Variety notes that stars like George Takei, Leslie Jordan, Bruce Vilanch, and Daniele Gaither read the pilot together at the end of last year. If you can't have Betty White, George Takei's a close second in my book.
