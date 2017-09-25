Calling all Gilmore Girls fans! The masterminds that brought us Lorelei and Rory are back, and they're bringing new shows with them.
According to Reuters, Gilmore Girls creator and showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino has just announced that she's signed a huge deal with Amazon to develop original TV shows. Along with her husband, producer Daniel Palladino, they are planning on bringing more of their signature low-key concepts with brilliantly written and lovable characters to the streaming service.
First up is "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," a show set in New York City in the late 1950s. Rachel Brosnahan, most recently from House of Cards, will star as Miriam Maisel, a well-0ff Jewish housemaker who discovers a passion for standup comedy. It sounds like exactly the kind of TV we love about Amy Sherman-Palladino — complicated, audacious female leads in a gentle backdrop. The pilot was so well-received that Jezebel notes it is the first time that Amazon has ordered a multi-season pickup.
We're not sure what this means for the Netflix reboot of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. The four-part miniseries ended on a with two huge questions, namely, who is the father of Rory's baby? Yes, it could be Logan or Jess, but it could easily be someone else. And who sent that vicious letter to Emily Gilmore? We definitely got some Pretty Little Liars vibes from that mysterious letter.
With news that Amy Palladino-Sherman has now signed onto Amazon, we're going to assume that Netflix will no longer host the next iteration of Gilmore Girls, should there be another reboot. In the meanwhile, we're going to let our imaginations run wild; Rory and Jess shipping lives in our dreams for another day.
