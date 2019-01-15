There are plenty of reasons to save money, but a big vacation is arguably the most exciting incentive. After all, "I'd love to travel more" is one of those New Year resolutions pretty much everyone makes.
We usually start out with a decent budgeting effort (hello, Dry January), but as the year rolls on, our spending inevitably becomes harder and harder to keep in check. To make sure that you're able to make a healthy contribution to your travel fund every month, we've tapped two budgeting experts to devise a 12-month saving plan that's super easy to follow. Each month, you'll be challenged to give up or change an everyday habit, and we've provided rough estimates on how much extra savings can go towards your planned journey, whether it's an epic Eurotrip or backpacking jaunt through Southeast Asia.
Click through to find out how you can save up for the most amazing vacation, ever. Trust us: The delayed gratification of a nice hotel or a fancy meal while you're away — because you've been frugal all year — is the sweetest feeling.