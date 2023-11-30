The weeks before the holidays are always an exciting time for fashion lovers. Upcoming celebrations mean festive outfits must be planned, and, for the style-loving set, that is just as joyous as finding that one gift you want under the tree on Christmas morning.
But any fashion-minded person knows it takes trial and error to achieve those looks. And that’s why the Refinery29 team has been busy testing some of the best winter fashion that would make the holiday season an effortless and stylish one.
From velvet bows that’ll revive your Christmas spirit and chunky boots you can pair with your ugly sweater to winter basics that will make the cold-weather season a joy, the Refinery29 team has tried it all. Ahead, take a look at some of the best picks we laid our eyes on this month.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.