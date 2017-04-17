Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and then another? That's basically what happens when we shop on Tictail, the easiest platform for discovering emerging brands from around the globe. Every two weeks, we're teaming up with the site to unearth a selection of brands you probably don't know about, but definitely should. Prepare to open a LOT of browser tabs.
There's already a lot to think about when shopping — that's one feeling we know all too well. But aside from keeping in mind your budget, your style, and your ethics, it's time to add another piece of criteria to the list: Focusing on supporting female-run labels. Of course, every customer's priorities are different. But, one thing we've decided to focus on is putting our money towards women-led brands, whether it's International Women's Day or not. All year long, we're making a point to show our girl power by supporting it on all levels, even in our wardrobe. And, Tictail is a goldmine of lady-brands that make us want to treat ourselves, from clothing to accessories to lingerie and swim.
Click on to get to know a few new female designers from around the world (and click here to check out even more from Tictail).