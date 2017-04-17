There's already a lot to think about when shopping — that's one feeling we know all too well. But aside from keeping in mind your budget, your style, and your ethics, it's time to add another piece of criteria to the list: Focusing on supporting female-run labels. Of course, every customer's priorities are different. But, one thing we've decided to focus on is putting our money towards women-led brands, whether it's International Women's Day or not. All year long, we're making a point to show our girl power by supporting it on all levels, even in our wardrobe. And, Tictail is a goldmine of lady-brands that make us want to treat ourselves, from clothing to accessories to lingerie and swim.