Two things have been true about every teenage status symbol since the beginning of time: The most popular girl in school had one, and your parents told you it was way too expensive (but they'll keep it in mind for your next birthday...maybe). From Tiffany's dog-tag bracelets to Uggs, the high-school must-have has always been hard to buy. But for Generation Z, "hard to buy" doesn't mean a nosebleed-inducing price tag; it's all about access. It means you know the secret places to shop, you've got the style sense to see treasure when most people see trash, and you've got the confidence to pull it off.
We partnered with Clover Letter — the email newsletter every cool under-20-something you know subscribes to — to poll a group of in-the-know teens around the country (and one in Canada!) on the status symbols of their high schools and colleges. The results are eclectic — and refreshingly affordable. Click through to see 16 Gen Z-ers around the country talk about what's #trending, and see how it compares to the cult items currently collecting dust in your closet.
Fighting for inclusivity, diversity, and gender-neutrality, Generation Z is poised to turn the fashion world on its head. Get to know today's most influential teenagers with #TheZList, our week-long celebration of under-20 visionaries changing how we think about style.
