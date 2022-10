7 Target Coats To Keep You Chic & Cozy This Fall

Fall is full of rituals, from leaf-peeping to scary movie marathons. We have another tradition we'd like to suggest adding to your annual autumnal observances: taking out your winter coats early. When it comes time to dust off Halloween decorations , that's your sign to conduct a thorough inventory check on your outerwear. Coats and jackets are exactly the type of clothing you should fish out from the dark corners of your closet before it even gets cold. That way, you're able to give your clothes some time to breathe (and also run them to the dry cleaners if needed). Any items that need to be replaced ore repaired can be noted, well ahead of unexpected dips in temperatures.