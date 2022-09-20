"Being in so many doors across the United States, I can't wait for them to feel this," La Ligne co-founder Valerie Macaulay tells Refinery29. Vargas, whose brand is rooted in her Colombian heritage, is also looking forward to introducing her maximalist approach and inspiration to first-time consumers. "In Latin America, wherever you look, there's magic," she says. Meanwhile, Hudson is excited to share the collection with his closest ones: "To be able to bring something for people like my family, who have always supported me, that they can afford is a gift to me.