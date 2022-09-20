By now, fall has become synonymous with more than just seasonal changes: Target’s annual designer collaboration which, this time around, includes Sergio Hudson, Kika Vargas, and La Ligne.
On Tuesday, the retailer revealed the 100-plus collection of accessories and clothing, which ranges from sizes XXS to 4X. “Our newest collaboration is a celebration of style, and we know our guests will love this collection of trend-forward pieces that reflect each designer’s distinct, diverse perspective on fashion,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Target, in a press release.
Much like with past collections, designers have brought their unique aesthetics to their respective lines: Sergio Hudson, who rose to national fame after dressing Michelle Obama for the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, is taking on suiting; Kika Vargas, a Colombian designer and Missoni alum known for her voluminous frocks, is giving cottagecore a 2022 spin with collared coats, puff sleeves, and two-piece skirt sets; and La Ligne, a brand founded by Vogue and rag & bone alums, is bringing its knack for timeless essentials and striped sweaters.
This collection follows last year’s partnership with Victor Glemaud, Rachel Comey, Sandy Liang, and Nili Lotan, as well as a slew of previous designer lineups that have introduced emerging and established brands to new customers across the country.
"Being in so many doors across the United States, I can't wait for them to feel this," La Ligne co-founder Valerie Macaulay tells Refinery29. Vargas, whose brand is rooted in her Colombian heritage, is also looking forward to introducing her maximalist approach and inspiration to first-time consumers. "In Latin America, wherever you look, there's magic," she says. Meanwhile, Hudson is excited to share the collection with his closest ones: "To be able to bring something for people like my family, who have always supported me, that they can afford is a gift to me.
While the collection — which will retail from $7 to $70 — won’t be available until October 9, you can start perusing the lookbook ahead to keep an eye on your favorites.
