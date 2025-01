After the proven popularity of Ho’s original activewear brand, Popflex , she expanded her offerings by creating “fun and affordable” styles for Target. She reimagined viral designs — fluttery skorts active onesies , and oversized hoodies — while also designing entirely new pieces she describes as “very feminine, very romantic,” like the top I’m wearing above.I had the opportunity to take a workout class with the Blogilates founder while wearing these new styles, which Target kindly gifted to me for this review. I tested the long-sleeve top with a back bow, plus a sports bra and high-rise pair of leggings, both with criss-crossed detailing — each priced at $35 or under.“So even though the leggings, for example, are half the price of Popflex, they’re still squat-proof. There are still pockets. These essential things are always gonna be there,” Ho explains, also citing “anti-cameltoe” and “anti-pinch” features as non-negotiables. While I really appreciated the lack of a center seam and the addition of pockets, the leggings were my least favorite of the three I tried. The fabric feels closer to cotton than spandex, which made them prone to static and lint. Additionally, the waistband isn't as compressive or cinching, causing it to slip down during my pilates session.On the other hand, I love the sports bra, which features a face-framing square neckline and fun criss-cross back. The long-sleeve top was another favorite, making me feel like a full-blown ballerina thanks to its light pink color and the adjustable satin-like bow in the back — a detail that feels equal parts functional and romantic.(Not pictured: I was also gifted the Marshmallow Full-Zip Hoodie — a re-imagining of Popflex’s viral Cloud Hoodie — which Ho says is Blogilates’ current top-seller. The ultra-plush sweatjacket that can be layered over your activewear is very oversized, so I recommend sizing down; I received a large, but would have preferred a medium.)