Kent’s Sustainable Cotton Underwear Is 100% Compostable

This high-waist brief is the most reviewed pair on the Kent website. Reviewers had lots to say about this modest-yet-lovely pair of underthings. One reviewer raved that, on laundry day, "these are among the first of my rotation to be worn right off the drying rack." This same reviewer went on to explain how they've "worn them so so many times", yet after a hand-wash and hang dry they're as good as new.