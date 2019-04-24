The heritage athletic brand — who connected with the accessories maven over Instagram, bien sur — gave the designer an opportunity to apply her artistry to apparel design for the first time. She did not disappoint, adorning Champion’s signature hoodies, coach jackets, and bike shorts with the sun-kissed colorways and cheery symbols (hearts, eyes, and hands) that have become a hallmark of her curious world. “I wanted to make whimsical, color-saturated designs that also offer function and comfort,” said the designer. “I love all the tiny details of this collection — the beaded drawstrings and fruit accents are elements that are very close to my heart.” Click on through to see some of our favorites from the irresistible range.