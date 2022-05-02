Summer Is Almost Here. Get Excited (& Inspired) With These 23 Outfits

Ever stand in front of your jam-packed closet, staring at more than enough clothing options, and think: I have nothing to wear? Same. But perhaps the issue isn’t that you’re out of viable outfit choices. You just need a fresh dose of inspiration to help you see your wardrobe in a new way. That’s where Outfit Dump comes in. On the first of the month, every month, we supply you with enough ideas to fuel your style until the next drop comes along.
May is here and it’s officially the pre-season warmup to the most-anticipated time of year: summer. It’s safe to put those heavy jackets away (if you haven’t already) and get excited to really dress up again. With summer outfits in mind, we’re ready to go into sunnier days with a sense of optimism.
Shorter (actually, micro) hems, brighter colors, and higher shoes are all trending this season and now that we finally have places to wear them, we’re ready to take full advantage. Whether it’s a brunch date with your friends, a concert, a weekend getaway, or just a good ole stroll to the park, we’ve got just the inspo for you.
From all over printed pants and bandeau tops to cut-out knits, click through for 23 outfit ideas ahead of the hottest season.