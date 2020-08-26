The Critics Agree: 18 Dresses You Can Live In All Summer

Throughout our intrepid summer-shopping research, we’ve discovered that right now, all we want to wear is dresses. With a new normal that dictates sticking close to home, a breathable dress is our go-to uniform for everything — including (but not limited to) lounging around the house, running errands, meeting friends in the park, and looking cute on Zoom.
So, we crafted a guide to the easiest and breeziest styles worth living in for the rest of this hot-hot season. In order to suss out the styles that everyone is currently carting, we headed straight for the review sections of our favorite sites. Ahead, click through everything from an extra-long lightweight gown (that seemingly flatters all shapes and sizes) to a sunny gingham mini (that's worthy of the chicest socially distant picnic) — or, just to peep what made the reviewers' cut in Summer's Best-Frocked List.
