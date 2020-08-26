The Critics Agree: 18 Dresses You Can Live In All Summer

So, we crafted a guide to the easiest and breeziest styles worth living in for the rest of this hot-hot season. In order to suss out the styles that everyone is currently carting, we headed straight for the review sections of our favorite sites. Ahead, click through everything from an extra-long lightweight gown (that seemingly flatters all shapes and sizes) to a sunny gingham mini (that's worthy of the chicest socially distant picnic) — or, just to peep what made the reviewers' cut in Summer's Best-Frocked List.