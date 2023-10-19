Studded Ballet Flats Are The Standout Shoe Of The Season, Thanks To Ganni

There is no escaping the ballet flat this fall. The chic, French-girl staple that took over our shoe collections in the early aughts is now appearing in TikTok feeds and on runways. But, thanks to Ganni, the basic ballet flat has been given a Copenhagen edge with studs, spikes, buckles, and bling aplenty. It’s safe to say studded ballet flats are now a fashion fan favorite.
A staple of the brand’s Copenhagen Fashion Week show, the Ganni Buckle Ballet Flats ($395) became the centerpiece of the new collection, and they were paired with everything from metallic trousers to maxi dresses to checked co-ords. In fact, they proved so popular that the black shade is pretty much sold out, with white, red, and snake styles slowly following suit. On TikTok, users are showing off the studded ballet flats, pairing them with wide-leg jeans and oversized sweatshirts or even black trousers, a striped T-shirt, and a beige blazer.
So, of course, we were hooked — although the popularity of the style may mean they fly off shelves before we can secure a pair of our own. Luckily, thanks to Ganni's influence, buckled and studded ballet flats have been given the green light across the fashion industry, with a handful of other popular brands starting to bling up the simple shoe. Keep scrolling to discover our favorite adorned ballet flat finds from Free People, Pull&Bear, Maje, and more.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
