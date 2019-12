29 Stocking Stuffers That Will Actually Go Into The Post-Holiday Rotation

The world of stocking stuffers has historically been a functional one. Every year, your parents dutifully filled that fuzzy nylon sock — which in no way resembled an actual stocking? — with workaday items for the upcoming year: socks, underwear , deodorant, toothpaste, and if you were lucky, candy. It always went to use — the candy first , of course — but the contents were never terribly inspired. (And no shade to our parents, of course, as the stockings were icing on the cake of everything else they did for us, during the holiday season and beyond.)