29 Stocking Stuffers That Will Actually Go Into The Post-Holiday Rotation

The world of stocking stuffers has historically been a functional one. Every year, your parents dutifully filled that fuzzy nylon sock — which in no way resembled an actual stocking? — with workaday items for the upcoming year: socks, underwear, deodorant, toothpaste, and if you were lucky, candy. It always went to use — the candy first, of course — but the contents were never terribly inspired. (And no shade to our parents, of course, as the stockings were icing on the cake of everything else they did for us, during the holiday season and beyond.)
Perhaps you’re in charge of stockings this year, and want to adhere to the tried and true categories — toiletries and unmentionables — but in your own thoughtful, unexpected, and still affordable way. We’ve rounded up some classic over-the-chimney gifts that you definitely won’t find at your local drugstore, along with some modern-day additions to the canon (a pen that doubles as a desk centerpiece; the tiniest cleaning instrument we’ve ever seen; and a crowd-pleasing card game). Click through to see the 28 best lil’ gifts that we could rustle up.
