You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
It may only be four months into 2017, but this year is already poised to be the year of the unicorn — for better or worse. First there were highlighters, then nail polishes, heck, even Starbucks hitched a ride on the train and created a pink-and-blue Unicorn Frappuccino. As much as we love painting metallic streaks onto our cheeks and braids, glittery makeup on the eyes is hard to beat.
Clearly, the rest of the beauty world agrees, because Stila's new duo-chrome Magnificent Metals Liquid Eye Shadow are selling out at Sephora right now. We can't say we're all that surprised, the pink, blue, and purple shadows look stunning when slicked onto lids solo or packed on top of other shadows for a hit of metallic color. Oh, and they last for hours, too.
Thankfully, Stila's in-demand eye shadows aren't the only glitter-packed iterations on the market. Ahead, feast your eyes on five other ways to rock the unicorn trend.