From the Instagrams included in the story, you can probably tell that I wasn't able to completely give up on my tech-obsessed ways: Yes, I did bring my camera with me and tucked away an external phone battery just in case. And, I still couldn't resist troubling a staff member to help me take a few photos. (It'd be a shame to leave without documenting this lovely place, amirite?) But, the point was, with no wifi or reception, I didn't obsessed with when those photos would go social media. I took the photos, but I didn't live online in real time: I could simply put down my phone and go on a stroll as soon as I got the shot, instead of immediately devising the perfect caption or hashtag. It was nice to still do my thing — just on a slight delay. Knowing that I can always detach from my online obsession is an empowering feeling.