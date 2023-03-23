8 Handbags Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Summer

Lighter jackets, comfy sandals, and airy dresses are all warm-weather staples we can't wait to wear. But fresh accessories are equally irresistible, making the biggest Spring/Summer 2023 handbag trends an essential piece of the new-season pie. This time around, designers have served up everything from appealingly practical to mega-glamorous and fanciful. Plus, made-for-the-heat hits, both for your everyday and vacation wardrobe.
When utility is key, supersized tote bags — roomy enough to fit a weekend getaway's worth of stuff inside and then some — are the silhouette of choice. Similarly, woven shoppers and top handle bags are some of the most useful on deck, but with an airiness that flawlessly sets off your favorite white dress or cotton poplin set. Sleek but breezy buckets composed of natural canvas and straw materials are another so-summery standout. But these are different from basket bags of seasons past. Instead, they come detailed with leather for a sleek look fit for the city.
Of course, plenty of bag options abound for after sunset. Glittering shoulder bags, novelty minis, and roomy clutches are summer MVPs, many of which are Y2K-inspired because, as you may have already realized, the resurgence is far from over. It's also good news for anyone who didn't have it in them to part with their first-ever designer bag — not only are throwback styles from the likes of Coach back in the spotlight, but the worn-in look is another big trend, making your well-loved bbs a thing of celebration. Keep scrolling for a deeper dive into the summer handbag trends that matter most with an edit to shop.
Spring/Summer 2023 Handbag Trend: XL Totes
When you're on the go, it's hard to beat the utility of a spacious tote. This season, designers have considered such practicality and made a case for ultra-oversized versions. But don't assume these to be unsightly. On the contrary, many appear super-sleek and modern, from Khaite's trapeze Oso tote to Altuzarra's softly utilitarian carry-alls.
Spring/Summer 2023 Handbag Trend: Woven Leather
Leather bags are a year-round staple. But spring and summer offer artfully woven styles with a warmer-weather feel, from top handles to shoulder bags and carryalls. Think: Bottega Veneta’s signature technique, which creative director Matthieu Blazy pushed forward this season via the Sardine and Foulard shoulder bags with sculptural metal handles to the oversize Andiamo tote and drop-handle Kalimero bucket. If all-over woven leather isn’t your style, there are plenty of "solid" styles featuring a pop of intertwined detailing.
Spring/Summer 2023 Handbag Trend: Sleek Bucket
The classic straw basket is quintessentially summer, and this season, designers put forth slicker interpretations with a city-sleek feel. Think leather-wrapped wicker and canvas in a structural bucket shape from labels like Staud and Polene. Plus, Ulla Johnson's beautifully woven Mallorca bucket, detailed with leather trim, and Chloé's handwoven woody basket, featuring the label's signature logo strap and leather drawstring fastenings.
Spring/Summer 2023 Handbag Trend: All-Natural
For the ultimate summer fix, idyllic straw, raffia, and wicker bags are on deck, offering a naturally handcrafted sensibility to any look. These range from relaxed and easy open weave shoppers and hobos (see: Prada, Loewe, and Saint Laurent), to structural shapes like Ferragamo's Studio Box bag rendered in raffia and Stella McCartney's popcorn crochet carryall.
Spring/Summer 2023 Handbag Trend: Y2K Styles
Y2K nostalgia just won't quit (nor do we want it to). The hallmarks of years past It bags are back, from hardware-adorned slings (bring on the buckles and studs) to cargo-pocketed shoulder bags and all-denim designs. If you saved your Chloé Paddington or Louis Vuitton Denim Baggy, but it's seen better days, you're in luck — worn-in bags are having a moment. We love to see a well-loved item's second act.
Spring/Summer 2023 Handbag Trend: Top Handles Forever
Few bags appear as polished as the top handle. Whether for work or a special occasion, this silhouette is always one to reach for, making new-season versions all the more covetable. Options span all aesthetics, including timeless iterations like Prada's Re-Edition 1995 tote, getaway-ready woven bags seen at Jonathan Simkhai, and novelty knockouts like Kate Spade's kaleidoscopic paillette number.
Spring/Summer 2023 Handbag Trend: Bigger Clutches
The roomy clutch has been a favorite for a few seasons. These larger styles are going strong for spring and summer with a soft, slouchy feel that works day and night. Runway standouts include Gabriela Hearst's Phoebe foldover with gold hardware and Proenza Schouler's versatile Bar bag (which you can also tote by the handles).
Spring/Summer 2023 Handbag Trend: So Sparkly
With the return of the going-out top comes glittering evening bags decked in sparkles, sequins, and metallics. These's bags are all about joyful glamour, from Valentino's crystal-covered shoulder bags to Versace's rhinestone crescent mini hobo, befitting the TikTok-deemed #Nightluxe aesthetic.
