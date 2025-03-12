R29 Editors Reveal Their Spring Fashion Must-Haves: 18 Styles To Shop Now

While spring officially starts on March 20, we’ve already embraced the slightly warmer and sunnier days, eager for a fresh start (and to pack away our winter wardrobes).
From a welcomed return to butter yellow to statement outerwear and not-so-cheesy heart-shaped jewelry, for spring, Refinery29 editors are notably opting for joyful and youthful styles. However, many of us are also looking to functional, versatile, and transitional-weather pieces like do-it-all slouchy bags and work pants to round out our spring outfits. So whether you’re looking for a tried-and-true shoe to get you through every day or a wedding guest dress for special spring soirées, we’ve got recommendations for you.
Read on to discover the top spring fashion must-haves that we’re reaching for this season (and think you should, too).
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.