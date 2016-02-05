14 Mystical Jewelry Buys That Pile On The Charm

Ellen Hoffman, Alyssa Coscarelli
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
We wouldn't necessarily call ourselves superstitious, but we're definitely not ones to turn our backs on a good-luck charm, either. While people have been wearing these ancient symbols and motifs since the beginning of time, the totems are seeing even more popularity this season — let us offer the mythological Ouroboros as proof. Astrology, alchemy, folklore, tarot, and mysticism are all in the mix, too. And, if we're being completely honest, we think the meanings behind these pieces are just as compelling as their gorgeous exteriors. So if tarot is your guilty pleasure, or if you're just in the market for some unique jewelry, 14 mystical pieces await, ahead.

More from Shopping