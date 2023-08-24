ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
Perfect Fall Fashion With TikTok’s Soft Girl Aesthetic

Vivien Lee
Last Updated August 24, 2023, 4:00 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Reformation.
TikTok has become a hub for the latest fashion cores and aesthetics. While the styles tend to have short lives, the soft girl aesthetic is here for fall. Though the hyper-feminine, pastel-hued look first appeared last autumn and disappeared to allow mermaidcore to take the stage, it's made it's stealthy return. And with #softgirlaesthetic raking over 241.1 million views on TikTok, its reign is strong. Fashion enthusiasts online are scrambling to hop on the bandwagon and curate their own take on the dainty look.
Maybe it's the Barbiecore effect — people aren't ready to let go of their puff sleeves, mini skirts, and pink attire — or fall's soon-to-be cozy vibe is already in the air. Either way, as you begin to tap into fall fashion with cropped jackets and midi skirts, consider creating your own soft girl aesthetic with the layerable silhouettes ahead. We've gathered key staples, such as puff-sleeve dresses, peplum tops, polo shirts, and cozy cardigans — all in light shades like sky blue, copper, and pink. You can't complete the look without Mary Janes or ballet flats either, and frilly and slouchy socks are a must. Who knew creating the ultimate soft girl look was this easy?
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Puff Sleeve Dresses & Tops

Abecrombie & Fitch
Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
$80.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Tuckernuck
White Clemons Long Sleeve Puff Blouse
$77.00$128.00
Tuckernuck
Quince
100% European Linen Smocked Mini Dress
$59.90
Quince
Dôen
Frances Top
$158.00
Dôen
H&M
Puff-sleeved Smocked Blouse
$17.00$19.99
H&M
Puff sleeves exude delicateness and femininity with their delicate touch. If you don't have one in your wardrobe already, take a peek at our selection of mini dresses and short-sleeve options.

Peplum Tops

Song of Style
Clara Top
$168.00
Revolve
Eloquii
Smocked Waist Peplum Blouse
$29.00$69.95
Eloquii
Altar'd State
Danica Peplum Top
$59.95
Altar'd State
Elodie
Tie Front Peplum Blouse
$39.97
Nordstrom Rack
For another take on soft, airy tops, consider a peplum style. The trendy style will give your outfit personality with its flattering cinched look, smock waist, and flared hem.

Polo Shirts

Maeve
Scalloped Polo Tee
$58.00
Anthropologie
Banana Republic Factory
Slub Ribbed Polo Tank
$20.00$40.00
Banana Republic
J.Crew
Cotton-blend Polo Sweater
$44.50$89.50
J.Crew Factory
Madewell
Crinkle Polo Crop Tee
$39.99$58.00
Madewell
Switch up your tops with a new addition of a preppy collared top. These polo shirts aren't your dad's ol' Ralph Lauren ones, as they have scalloped details, button-front touches, and more.

Cardigan Sweaters

Eloquii
Overlay Zip Up Sweater
$56.97$94.95
Eloquii
Reformation
Millie Cashmere Off The Shoulder Cardigan
$198.00
Reformation
Everlane
The Texture Cotton Cardigan
$83.00$138.00
Everlane
Aerie
Fuzzy Cropped Cardigan
$21.98$54.95
Aerie
Take your pick from cashmere off-the-shoulder cardigans or ones with a slight texture to them. Either way, you can use them for layering on cool autumn days.

Delicate Airy Skirts

Free People
In Full Swing Midi Skirt
$98.00
Free People
Alo
Grand Slam Tennis Skirt
$78.00
Alo Yoga
Sézane
Corina Skirt
$75.00$125.00
Sézane
LoveShackFancy
Floral Print Tiered Mini Skirt
$195.00
Bloomingdale's
Don't forget the crucial piece to the ultimate soft girl look: a skirt. There are all sorts of dreamy, romantic ones to choose from, whether you're searching for a floral print, eyelet, tiers, or pleats.

Ballet Flats

Jeffrey Campbell
That's A Wrap Ballet Flats
$168.00
Free People
Tory Burch
Cap-toe Ballet
$248.00
Tory Burch
Dolce Vita
Claira Ballet Flats
$100.00
Dolce Vita
Zara
Ruched Ballet Flats
$49.90
Zara
Stay comfortable in a pair of ballet flats. The timeless shoe is available in soft, warm tones that match a plethora of fall outfits.

Mary Janes

Sandy Liang
Mary Jane Pointe In Ballet Napa
$495.00
Sandy Liang
Sam Edelman
Jildie Slingback Mary Jane Heel
$140.00
Sam Edelman
& Other Stories
Patent Leather Mary Jane Pumps
$149.00
& Other Stories
Steve Madden
Landon Platform Mary Jane
$99.95
Nordstrom
Charles & Keith
Buckled Cylindrical Heel Mary Janes
$56.00
Charles & Keith
Your childhood Mary Janes are all grown up, evolving into flirty styles with silky fabrics and platform heels. The popular shoe was all over NYFW runways, from Sandy Liang to Coach, and soft girls everywhere have added the Parisian-inspired shoe to their collections.

Frilly To Slouchy Socks

Urban Outfitters
Ruffle Ribbed Crew Sock
$12.00
Urban Outfitters
Ugg
Karsyn Lettuce Edge Crew Socks
$18.00
Nordstrom
COS
2-pack Ribbed Socks
$17.00
COS
Skims
Slouch Sock
$16.00
Skims
With the soft girl aesthetic, you can never have too many frills. After you've picked out your chosen ballet flats or Mary Janes, find a set of frilly or slouchy socks to complete the look.
