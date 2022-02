Our Editor-In-Chief On Why We Need “Thing Bags” Right Now

At the time, as much as I respected the irreverence, I couldn’t picture spending my hard-earned cash on these sorts of totes — but many years later, the whimsical, DGAF companions have prompted a change of heart. Whether it’s the scores of fruit-inspired micro-purses on Amazon or Thom Browne’s growing menagerie of “ Animal Icons ”, bags made to resemble everyday flora, fauna and ephemera have been normalized, and I find myself wish-listing apple-shaped crossbodies and sculptural clutches. (I don’t know if that’s a good thing and I don’t really care.) I blame my change in attitude on spending so much time at home looking at apples in my fruit dish, day after day after day; coupled with the urge to go out to a party and dance on a table with one of these miniature, three-dimensional avatars at my side — but not being able to. Either way, give me hearts, apples, triangles, puppies, whatevs. I’m not mad. Thing bags are delightful; and exactly the type of silliness and lighthearted vibes that we need in year two of a pandemic. Ahead, check out all the “thing bags” in my cart right this second.