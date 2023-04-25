Silver Metallic Pants Are Trending: How To Style The Surprisingly Versatile Trend

While 2023's fashion season has seen its fair share of bold color trends, no look has permeated the style kaleidoscope more this year than silver metallics. From shoes and handbags so shiny they could double as mirrors to silver metallic pants that will make every day feel like the weekend, a festive mood is in the air.
But the silver trend isn't just for festivals or raves. After seeing Gap's metallic pants take over TikTok, where the pair currently has 36M+ views, I styled the high-rise jean — which comes in regular, tall, and petite sizes and hits just at the ankle, making them perfect for pairing with flats or heels — for a variety of occasions.
From a look that, yes, will get you crowned the night's dancing queen to one that wouldn't appear out of place at a farmer's market on a Saturday morning, ahead, five ways to style silver metallic pants.
How to Style Silver Metallic Pants for Work
For a laid-back yet work-appropriate look, keep the mirrorball effect to a minimum by opting for capsule wardrobe staples like a good button-down. (I chose a now-sold-out Alice + Olivia shirt with an oversized, flowy fit.) Keep the accessories similarly classic with Audrey Hepburn-inspired flats and a timeless flap bag.
How to Style Silver Metallic Pants for Dinner
Make a case for silver as a neutral by pairing the pants with a soft gray sweater and matching heels (mine are in a subtle shade of silver). For a full monochromatic moment that never fails to look elegant, switch out the black leather jacket for a gray coat or a Coastal Grandma-inspired duster.
How to Style Silver Metallic Pants for the Weekend
To take the party-ready trend into more casual weekend-ready territory, pare down the look to essentials like a simple white T-shirt, a jean jacket, and white sneakers. To keep some of the fun factor that attracted me to the pants in the first place, I finished off my outfit with a pair of tiny heart-shaped sunglasses.
How to Style Silver Metallic Pants for a Date
Keep let the pants from stealing all the spotlight by pairing them with a strong stiletto, like this stunning satin pair from Sarah Flint, for a date night. I doubled down on trends here by going for a Celine peplum top (which I thrifted for $35!).
How to Style Silver Metallic Pants for a Night Out
Lean into the disco side of the pants by pairing them with '70s-inspired platforms for a night out (I wore this to a party celebrating the forthcoming H&M x Mugler collaboration). More is more here, so don't be afraid to add statement-making accessories, like an on-trend brooch, crystal bag, and hoop earrings.
