Siblings don't always get as much credit as they deserve. Sure, they don't buy you Trader Joe's gift cards or help pay your rent (thanks, mom and dad), but they've always been on your side. When you snuck out of the house, they kept your secret (albeit in exchange for an entire month's allowance); they took you trick-or-treating, and let you borrow their clothes and drive their car. They're the built-in best friends no one ever actually asked for, but got anyway. And who better to get a tattoo with than your oldest companion and confidante?
Unlike college best friends and partners, siblings are forever — and so are the tattoos you get with them (hopefully). Whether it's a tribute to another loved one, a childhood pastime, or simply designs that remind you of each other, a sibling tattoo is always a good idea. And just in case you agree, we rounded up some of our favorites. Maybe one will inspire your next...